Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMDUF remained flat at $66.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. Amundi has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $70.45.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

