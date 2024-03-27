Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 65.6% in March

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the February 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

ALFVY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. 17,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

