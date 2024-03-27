ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $206.58 and a fifty-two week high of $376.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.79.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

