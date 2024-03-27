Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in March

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 4,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $31.30.
About Associated British Foods
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.