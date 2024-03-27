Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in March

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 4,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.