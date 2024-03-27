Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Drops By 89.2%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Stock Performance

Aqua Power Systems stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Aqua Power Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.