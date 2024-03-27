BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Down 91.3% in March

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BAB Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BABB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 45,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

BAB Announces Dividend

About BAB

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.68%.

(Get Free Report)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.