Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.66 and last traded at $40.72. 61,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 605,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.
Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
