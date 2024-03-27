Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Update

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.9 %

ATRWF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.69. 6,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

