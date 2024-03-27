NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 3.7%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 7,047,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 34,062,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in NU by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NU by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

