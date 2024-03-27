Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $12.55 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises approximately 2.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 884,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.