Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $19.58 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 4.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $19,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 303,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,831. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

