Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Raised by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. 1,616,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

