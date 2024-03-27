Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $30.06 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 6.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $30,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.56. The stock had a trading volume of 133,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,966. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

