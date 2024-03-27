iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. 513,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.