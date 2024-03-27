Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $15.49 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,492,000. Fiserv comprises about 3.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,800. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

