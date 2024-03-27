Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,016 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 2,181,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

