Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,665,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,453,953. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

