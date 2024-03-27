Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,658,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $973.62. The company had a trading volume of 337,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,314. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $914.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.83. The firm has a market cap of $384.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

