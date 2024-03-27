Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PSEP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,797 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

