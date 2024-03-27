Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,010 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
