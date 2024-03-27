Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Free Report) by 238.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.83% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWEB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

