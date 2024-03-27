LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 3,388 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $212.42. The stock had a trading volume of 258,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,764. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.