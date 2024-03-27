Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,226 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.53% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,007. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

