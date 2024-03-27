LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.23% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Hovde Group cut Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,481. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $601.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.