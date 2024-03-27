LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,968,640. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.94. 14,474,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,674,027. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

