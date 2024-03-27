Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.49. 1,300,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.54 and its 200 day moving average is $258.27. The company has a market cap of $511.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

