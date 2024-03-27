RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after buying an additional 492,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.23. 708,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,801. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

