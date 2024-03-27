Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $476.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $352.80 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.62.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

