Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 424,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 5.9% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $110,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of V traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $277.93. 916,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.27. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

