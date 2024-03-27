NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lessened by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.83. 5,975,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,305,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.73. The company has a market cap of $142.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

