LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average is $167.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

