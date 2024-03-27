Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.83. 2,474,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,525. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

