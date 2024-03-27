Courier Capital LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.9 %

HON stock traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $204.73. 647,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,222. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

