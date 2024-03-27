West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.83. 2,474,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,525. The stock has a market cap of $404.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $395.40 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

