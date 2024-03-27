LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $258.22. 2,939,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average is $231.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.14 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

