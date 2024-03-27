SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 480,584 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 8,869,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

