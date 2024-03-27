Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,911 shares during the period. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 3.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 10.32% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $26,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 196.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 101.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 73,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 251.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NJUL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. 32,107 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

