Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 109,544 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,544 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

KWEB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,798,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,343,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.