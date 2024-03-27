LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes $243,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.15. 61,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.