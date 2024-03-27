LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.06.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.05. 267,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.