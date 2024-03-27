Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 256,617 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. 4,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,699. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

