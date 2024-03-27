Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $12.93 Million in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 451,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,000. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,684,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.7% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 132,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,783. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

