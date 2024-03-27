FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,812 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GJUN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $2,967,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $2,399,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of GJUN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. 27,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,910. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

