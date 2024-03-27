Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 197,045 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 1,925.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,045 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,022. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $54.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

