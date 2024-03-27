LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 4,905 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 5,689,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,421,504. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

