Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 1,988,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 170,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 298,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.