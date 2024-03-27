Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 57.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 2.5 %

Evergy stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 623,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

