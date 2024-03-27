LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 475 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,626. The stock has a market cap of $202.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

