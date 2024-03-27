Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 27th (ABOS, ADBE, ALNY, AMZN, ANET, ANNX, APTO, ARCH, ARGX, BEAM)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 27th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $630.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $650.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $610.00 target price on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $660.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $234.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $451.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $154.00 target price on the stock.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. BNP Paribas currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $390.00 price target on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading. Jonestrading currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $21.50 price target on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $154.00 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They currently have a $307.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

