Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 27th (ABOS, ADBE, ALNY, AMZN, ANET, ANNX, APTO, ARCH, ARGX, BEAM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 27th:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $630.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $610.00 target price on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $660.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $234.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $451.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $154.00 target price on the stock.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. BNP Paribas currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $390.00 price target on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jonestrading. Jonestrading currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $21.50 price target on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $154.00 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They currently have a $307.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

