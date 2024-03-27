IFG Advisory LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.75. 36,555,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,291,758. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86. The company has a market cap of $569.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

